Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $65,403.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,549.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.50 or 0.07147795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $630.25 or 0.01724349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00469823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00167697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.30 or 0.00734069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00472661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.00384162 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,930,950,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

