Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.35.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. 17,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.