Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $147,637,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,710,000 after purchasing an additional 357,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

