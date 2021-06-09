Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In other news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

