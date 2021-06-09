Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,863 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

