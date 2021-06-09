Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 497 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

