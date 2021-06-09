Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Waters by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Waters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Waters by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $323.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $326.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

