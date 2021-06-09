RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 499,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet raised RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,941. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

