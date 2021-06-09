RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RADA. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,922. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.08 million, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

