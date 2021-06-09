RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RADA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $555.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

