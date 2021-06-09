Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Luminex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -857.56% -151.70% -99.63% Luminex 5.39% 4.66% 2.91%

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Luminex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 5.43 -$36.04 million ($21.22) -0.35 Luminex $417.40 million 4.17 $15.17 million $0.32 115.06

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Luminex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ra Medical Systems and Luminex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Luminex 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 287.76%. Luminex has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Luminex.

Volatility & Risk

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminex has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luminex beats Ra Medical Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light and is used as a tool in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays. The company also provides xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; SYNCT data management software solutions; and ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 Assay, ARIES Flu A/B & RSV Assay, ARIES Group B Streptococcus Assay, ARIES Group A Strep Assay, ARIES Bordetella Assay, ARIES Norovirus Assay, ARIES C. difficile Assay, ARIES MRSA Assay, and SARS-CoV-2 Assay. In addition, it offers VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; VERIGENE test cartridges; Amnis FlowSight imaging flow cytometers; Amnis ImageStream Mark II imaging flow cytometers; Amnis CellStream for cell and particle analysis; Guava easyCyte benchtop flow cytometers; Muse cell analyzers; and IDEAS, an image analysis software. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

