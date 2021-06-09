R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

