Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.70 million and $53,381.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,549.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.50 or 0.07147795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.25 or 0.01724349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00469823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00167697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.30 or 0.00734069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00472661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.00384162 BTC.

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,154,540 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

