Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0397 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $28.37 million and approximately $523,606.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00068608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.53 or 0.00938571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.52 or 0.09258600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00049563 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

