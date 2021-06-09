QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $246,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

