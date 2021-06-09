QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.
QTS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.
QTS opened at $78.35 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,071,000.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
