QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

QTS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

QTS opened at $78.35 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,071,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

