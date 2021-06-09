Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $184.27 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

