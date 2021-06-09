Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raised by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $170.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,527 shares of company stock worth $10,895,367. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

