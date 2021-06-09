Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Cut by Analyst

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

SAIC opened at $92.31 on Monday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 170.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

