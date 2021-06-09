Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.19.

NYSE AVB opened at $211.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $214.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

