Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EPRT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

