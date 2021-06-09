Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Quotient in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quotient’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $441.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Quotient has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 223.57% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quotient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quotient by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Quotient by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Quotient by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.