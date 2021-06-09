Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Reduced by Analyst

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KTB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

NYSE:KTB opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.