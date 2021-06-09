PutinCoin Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $248,936.21 and approximately $796.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,955.81 or 0.99988765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00039114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00073959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009633 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

