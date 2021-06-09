PulteGroup, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

