Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.78. 1,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $294.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

