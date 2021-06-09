Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $60.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.23 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. Prothena posted sales of $200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29,970%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $87.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

