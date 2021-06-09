Propy Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $55.11 million and $196,316.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Propy has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.93 or 0.00907344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.08922912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049250 BTC.

About Propy

Propy is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.