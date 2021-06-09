PROG (NYSE:PRG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.38. PROG has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PROG by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PROG by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.