Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Up 14.1%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price was up 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 32,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 562,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

