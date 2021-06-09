Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 139,935 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,935 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of Phibro Animal Health worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

PAHC opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

