Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,350 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $47,569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

