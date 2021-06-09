Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

