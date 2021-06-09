Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Perficient worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $32,109,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Perficient by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

