Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.36 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,721 shares of company stock worth $89,247,372. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.