Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Shares Down 0.1%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.71. 112,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 104,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $83,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,075,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.