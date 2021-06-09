Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 8,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,373. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

