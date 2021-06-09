Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 24861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Specifically, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

