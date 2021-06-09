Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up C$2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.88. 162,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$15.20 and a 1 year high of C$48.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.49. The firm has a market cap of C$623.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -5.9526891 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

