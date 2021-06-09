POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $78.46

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.46, but opened at $76.64. POSCO shares last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get POSCO alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in POSCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.