POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $78.46

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.46, but opened at $76.64. POSCO shares last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.
About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)
POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.
