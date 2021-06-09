PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $45.92

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $47.92. PLBY Group shares last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 28,527 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24.
In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.