PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $45.92

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $47.92. PLBY Group shares last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 28,527 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

