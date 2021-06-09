Playcent (PCNT) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $2.87 million and $217,130.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00922081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.84 or 0.09065496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00050127 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,652,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

