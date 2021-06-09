PIVX (PIVX) One Day Volume Hits $659,899.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $48.90 million and $659,899.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

