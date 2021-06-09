Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLBE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of GLBE opened at $41.62 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

