Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 67,598 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,755. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PXD traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

