Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 446.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.86.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,755 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.51. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

