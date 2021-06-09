PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $14.97.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
