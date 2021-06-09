PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PCI stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

