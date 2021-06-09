Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.36. 7,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 476,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

