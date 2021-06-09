Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $62.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.96.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phreesia by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 337,009 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.